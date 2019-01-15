Reid Wheeldon (18) scored the game-winning goal for the Campbell River Storm against the Nanaimo Buccaneers on Friday, with an assist from Tyler Chyzowski (16) and Cole Slaney (91). Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Another weekend of wins for the Campbell River Storm

Team remains on top of league following victories over Nanaimo and Saanich

It was another weekend of victories for the Campbell River Storm, with wins over the Nanaimo Buccaneers and the Saanich Braves.

On Friday night, the team won 3-2 in a close game on home ice against Nanaimo, the Storm’s chief rival in the North Division. The Buccaneers opened scoring in the first period with a goal from Dawson Heathcote assisted by Dylan Devers and Billy Walters and another by Seamus O’Toole from Devers and Heathcote.

But the Storm started to make a comeback late in the period, with Mike Dyck scoring on an assist from Darren Hards and Logan Cursley.

In the second period, Storm forward Zach Trempner tied up the tally with a goal assisted by Damon Kramer and Kyle Jennings. The score remained fixed until late in the third period, when Reid Wheeldon netted the game-winning goal with an assist from Tyler Chyzowski and Cole Slaney.

On Sunday afternoon, the Storm was in Saanich at the George Pearkes Arena, winning 4-1. In the first period, Campbell River’s Owen Christensen found the back of the net with an assist from Noah Fladager, followed by a goal by Kramer assisted by Dyck in the second.

The only point for the Saanich Braves came from Zach Guerra, assisted by Dayton Clarke and Jacob King in the second period.

The Storm finished off the game with two goals from Damon Porter, both with assists from Hards and Dyck.

Aaron de Kok served as goalie in both games. The Storm holds the No. 1 spot in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League.

Owen Christensen (26), forward for the Campbell River Storm, finds himself alone with the puck in front of Nanaimo Buccaneers goalie Spencer Deakin (31) at Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Sunday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River Storm forward Noah Fladager (59) handles the puck during a close game against division rivals the Nanaimo Buccaneers at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Sunday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

