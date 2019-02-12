Brady Johnston blows by defender Tony Stevens in Prince Ruperts game against Greenville (Nicholas Laws / The Northern View)

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 2 Recap

Highlights from the second day of the All Native Basketball Tournament

Check out the link here, for all of the action scheduled for Day 3 of the All Native Tournament.

Women’s Division:

Prince Rupert VS. Similkameen

Prince Rupert win: 51-36

Top Scorers:

Prince Rupert: Kristy Innes (13), Caroline Parnell (10), Carly-Lynn Cochrane (7)

Similkameen: Jasmine Mont. Reid (14), Jade Montgomery-Waa (12), Kirsten Lindley (4)

The Prince Rupert Rain jumped out to a commanding lead early on the first half. Similkameen slowly chipped away in big part due to their play down low by forwards Jasmine Mont. Reid and Jade Mont. Waa, the two players were catalysts for the team. Strong consistent ball handling and shooting from guard Kristy Innes led the way for the Rain who had the comfort of having a first-round bye. The Rain now have a day off and will face the winner of Kincolith and Vancouver, this Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in the arena.

New Aiyansh VS. Greenville

Greenville win: 57-52

Top Scorers:

New Aiyansh: Constance Johnson (14), Kayla Vickers (13), Grace Clayton (11)

Greenville: Robyn Moore (14), Jewel Leeson, (9), Alicia Adams (8)

Bella Bella VS. Metlakatla, B.C.

Metlakatla win: 51-44

Top Scorers:

Bella Bella: Tracy Robinson (22), Sarah Humchitt (8), Elyssa Glad-Housty (8)

Metlakatla B.C: Denise Wilson (28), Leanne Hughes (10), Stephanie McLean (7)

Bella Coola VS. Massett

Bella Coola win: 79-74

Top Scorers:

Bella Coola: Charity Edgar (20), Phoebe Andy (19), Lagi Vaa (18)

Massett: Camryn Parnell (34), Jamie Holt (15), Zoey Collinson (12)

Greenville VS. Kitamaat

Kitamaat win: 60-37

Top Scorers:

Kitamaat: Adelia Paul (16), Miranda Ross (16), Marlayna Amos (10)

Greenville: Jewel Leeson (9), Marissa Innes (6), Lena Doolan (5)

Kincolith VS. Vancouver

Vancouver win: 52-40

Top Scorers:

Kincolith: Micita Barton (17), Kristi Watts (16), Dawn Doolan (2)

Vancouver: Shenise Sigsworth (23), Laura Lewis (9), Shaniece Angus (8)

Masters Division:

Bella Bella VS. Kitamaat

Bella Bella win: 63-43

Top Scorers:

Bella Bella: Ryan Humchitt (19), Mitch Martin (16), Charles Gladstone (9)

Kitamaat: Mike Ridsdale (11), Brent Grant (9), James Harry (9)

Prince Rupert VS. Greenville

Prince Rupert had to scratch and claw for their victory against Greenville. Although they wound up winning by close to twenty points, the Advantage trailed for much of the first half, trailing by as much as 17 points early on. Prince Rupert was led by a duo of dominant performances from Brady Johnston and Chad Stewart who light a fire under the team for the second half. Prince Rupert now has to play Skidegate Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Prince Rupert win: 73-56

Top Scorers:

Prince Rupert: Brady Johnston (27), Chad Stewart (23), Colin Innes (9)

Greenville: Tony Stevens (15), Tyler Moore (8), Ralph Bryant (8)

Kincolith VS. Lax Kw’alaams

Lax Kw’alaams win: 68-48

Top Scorers:

Lx Kw’alaams: Brandon Sampson (15), Will Sheppard (13), Kevin Sampson (8)

Kincolith: Darcy Stevens (23), Graham Watts (20), Todd Ducharne (3)

New Aiyansh VS. Hazelton

Hazelton win: 58-52

Top Scorers:

New Aiyansh: Arnie Pelletier (11), Justin Adams (11), Phillip Clayton (10)

Hazelton: Collin Jack (16), Scott Weget (13), Darren Fargey (12),

Intermediate Division:

Massett VS. Kitkatla

Kitkatla win: 88-46

Top Scorers:

Kitkatla: Garrett Hill (20), Darren Budskin (18), Joseph Lewis (13)

Massett: Desmond Setso (24), Cody Marks (8), Ethan Edgars (6)

New Aiyansh VS. Hartley Bay

Hartley Bay win: 84-67

Top Scorers:

Hartley Bay: Kyler Reece (30), Christian Clifton (21) Ethan Dundas (15)

New Aiyansh: Charles Leeson Jr. (25), Matthew Stewart-Clay (17), Arthur Alexcee (13)

Seniors Division:

Prince Rupert VS. Gitwinksihlkw

The Prince Rupert Grizzlies cruised to their first victory of the tournament early in the day on Monday. A balanced attack was what brought victory for the Grizzlies. The team’s biggest lead was 30 plus points and they consistently led by 15 plus points. After their first-round victory, the Grizzlies were originally supposed to have a date with the Hydaburg, AK team, but due to some transportation issue, Hydasburg was unable to make the tournament. The fourth-place finisher at the qualifying tournament, Kispiox, will take their spot and face Prince Rupert Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.

Prince Rupert win: 103-80

Top Scorers:

Prince Rupert: Gage Ladoucer: (19), Josh Dennis (17), Jeremy White (11)

Gitwinksihlkw: Eric Nyce (29), Andrew Nyce (23), Donavan Stevens (9)

New Aiyansh VS. Squamish

Squamish win: 85-76

Top Scorers:

Squamish: Nate Kirk (26), Terrance Lewis (17)Kiefer Baker (13)

New Aiyansh: Jordan Vickers (27), Steven Vickers (16), Basil Morgan (10)

Vancouver VS. Skidegate

Skidegate win: 92-75

Top Scorers:

Skidegate: Jason Alsop (24), Duane Alsop (24), Darcy Pearson (18),

Vancouver: Marlon Apps (29), Sean Holland (17), William Edwards(10)

Lax Kw’alaams VS. Lytton

Lax Kw’alaams win: 95-54

Top Scorers:

Lax Kw’alaams: Vernon Alexcee (16), Colton Wesley (16), Bruce Hill (13)

Lytton: Benjamin Ford (17), Clayton Johnnie (13), Thomas Grenier (13).

READ MORE: Lax Kw’alaams’ powerful performance at 60th All Native tournament

To report a typo, email: editor@thenorthernview.com.


Send Nick email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Lions sign veteran quarterback Mike Reilly
Next story
Necropsy to be performed on sled dog that died during Yukon Quest

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Campbell River dancers amaze during two-night showcase

CR DanceXtreme Inc. performs at Tidemark Theatre ahead of competitions

Cowichan, Sooke, Nanaimo, Victoria, Saanich schools remain closed

Snowfall warning over, Comox, Campbell River, Alberni and Qualicum open

Campbell River gas station closed following report of ‘smoke in electrical room’

Fire department called as precautionary measure, says Husky Energy

Strathcona Regional District releases emergency system test results

More than 86 per cent of notifications were picked up or went to machine on Jan. 31

Awards doled out at Oyster River Fire’s annual banquet

Oyster River Fire Rescue held its 2018 Annual Awards Banquet on Jan.… Continue reading

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers

Family again asks for people to come forward with information, as search for Ben Tyner winds down

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Dog from Iran that had acid thrown in face has successful surgery in Vancouver

When Mugsy was 40 days old somebody threw acidic cleaner on her face outside at her home in Iran

Most Read