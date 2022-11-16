Adjusting fishing activity around Campbell River mid-November

By Don Daniels

It was just a few weeks back that river levels were low and the rain was long overdue.

Then the notice came that rivers would be closed for fishing because of the lack of water. The rains came, along with the first sign of snow here on the Island. At the beginning of November, the snow started to fly around Roberts Lake and as I got closer to Sayward it was just rain.

Then winter settled in overnight. For many, the hunting season has started and the snow in the alpine areas hit hard. For trout fishing a number of lakes are easy to get to if you have good tires or chains.

For the remainder of November, the fly-tying sessions have been confirmed at the Campbell River Seniors Centre at Ironwood Mall and at the library here in Campbell River. A number of changes will be made to fit everybody in this year. A number of people have donated fly-tying materials and all items will be used at the tying sessions coming up in December and throughout the winter months. I will be giving away an endless supply of materials ranging from various fur, feathers and synthetic materials that will be used to tie up basic trout and salmon fly patterns that can be fished locally in rivers and lakes around Vancouver Island.

Fly-tying sessions are free to attend and you will take home materials, you will get hands-on experience to begin your fly-tying journey.

Over the summer, a couple from Campbell River had sold their house and a number of fishing books along with an assortment of hooks was donated to be used at the sessions coming up. This is ideal for people of all ages to come out and get a firsthand experience to see if fly-tying is for them. This is not a club or social; it’s for beginners to get a taste of getting started and advance on their own to get out fishing with flies they have created on their own.

I have the card room booked for Fridays at the Seniors Centre from 1 to 3 p.m. on the following dates: Dec. 16, Jan. 6 and Feb. 3. For all three dates it will be an open house to attend. Also, anyone from last year is invited to come back and learn some new tying skills and work with materials. A number of people have moved to Campbell River and you are invited to join in and get behind the vise.

The Campbell River library activity room is booked for the following Sundays from 1 to 3 p.m.: Jan. 29, Feb. 26, March 26 and April 30. From last year I have a list of people who have registered and I will contact them all to see if they would like to come out this year.

With the group coming out we learn from each other and it’s fun to see the progress they make each year and see pictures of fish caught in local lakes and rivers around Campbell River.

