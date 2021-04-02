Reports say a rising COVID-19 case count in the Vancouver Canucks after test results the team got back Thursday night, detecting six more infected players. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Reports say a rising COVID-19 case count in the Vancouver Canucks after test results the team got back Thursday night, detecting six more infected players. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

6 more Canucks players test positive for COVID-19: report

The rising case count is attributed to test results the team got back Thursday night

COVID-19 has spread to eight members of the Vancouver Canucks and one staff member, according to a report from TSN’s Darren Dreger.

On Friday, the sportscaster announced the “tough news” via Twitter: “A number of additional positive COVID-19 cases among the Canucks.”

The rising case count is attributed to test results the team got back Thursday night, detecting six more infected players.

Head coach Travis Green announced Tuesday forward Adam Gaudette had tested positive for COVID-19.

By Thursday, Green and defenceman Travis Hamonic were both entered into the league’s COVID protocol.

RELATED: Next 3 Vancouver Canucks games postponed due to COVID-19

The NHL’s North Division made the decision Thursday to postpone the next three Vancouver Canucks games – against the Edmonton Oilers on April 3 and Winnipeg Jets on April 4 and 6.

The league has given no word on whether the team will resume their season on April 8 against the Calgary Flames, as scheduled.

READ MORE: Canucks player Adam Gaudette tests positive for COVID-19, removed from ice


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Canucks

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New digital recording tool available for fishing licence sales in B.C.

Just Posted

The Campbell River and District Coalition to End Homelessness will be drafting a letter to the city about the Downtown Safety Select Committee recommendations. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River downtown safety recommendations mean-spirited, dangerous, Homelessness advocates say

‘It shocks me that our community would have this kind of response.’ — Coalition member

RCMP are warning boat owners to remove valuables from their boats after a recent spike in thefts. File photo by Don Daniels/Campbell River Mirror
RCMP warn of rise in theft from boats in Campbell River

Campbell River RCMP are warning boat owners to remove valuables from their… Continue reading

A vehicle is forced to cross the centre line as it skirts around a southbound cyclist as he passes a parked truck on Hilchey Road near Penfield Elementary. See page 10 for the story of how Hilchey Road didn’t – and then did – get approved by Campbell River city council for cycling improvements. Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Hilchey to get temporary cycling upgrade while city reviews community-wide cycling plan

Council recinds motion deferring a bike lane for Hilchey into Master Transportation Plan review

Though the Hama?Elas Community Kitchen resembles a restaurant, it is actually an essential service and can continue operating under the new COVID-19 restrictions. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Hama?Elas Community Kitchen can continue operating under new COVID-19 restrictions

As an essential service, it falls under a different category than a regular restaurant

Over 600 SD72 kids reently wrote thank you letters to local front-line workers in an effort by two local teachers to reconnect them to their community during a time of disconnection. Photo by Karen Lutz
Keeping Campbell River’s kids connected to their community

Letter writing campaign to local front-line workers just the first of teachers’ ongoing plans

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Reports say a rising COVID-19 case count in the Vancouver Canucks after test results the team got back Thursday night, detecting six more infected players. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
6 more Canucks players test positive for COVID-19: report

The rising case count is attributed to test results the team got back Thursday night

B.C. Attorney General David Eby talks during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. applying for stay in court after court rules ICBC tribunal partly unconstitutional

Attorney-General David Eby stands by the government’s plan, which aims to divert minor claims to the tribunal

(Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Canadian researchers developing blood test to detect lung cancer early and save lives

‘If lung cancer is detected early then treatment outcomes improve enormously,’ says Dr. David Wishart

A BC Ferries vessel in Departure Bay in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries crew rescues person overboard on sailing from Vancouver Island

Incident happened soon after Queen of Surrey left Nanaimo on Thursday night

A rehabilitated swan refamiliarizes itself with its natural surroundings, after being released by the Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society. Tanja Kerr, who originally reported the injured swan to MARS, was invited to attend the release ceremony. Photo by Tanja Kerr
Four months later, rehabilitated Vancouver Island swan released

Woman who discovered bird with broken wing takes part as it is freed into the Courtenay estuary

It’s birthing season for raccoons, and homeowners may want to make sure their attics are well-sealed. (News Bulletin file)
B.C. beware: bandit babies may be moving in

It’s racoon birthing season and homeowners should know what to expect

Surrey Police Service has announced five more hires to its leadership team. (File photo)
Police in B.C. confirm truth to allegations new inspector drove impaired

Information disclosed during hiring process, deemed ‘not a barrier’ by Surrey Police Service

Most Read