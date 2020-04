Ella Smiley of Comox Valley Wildlife Sightings spotted a pod of orcas in and around Comox Harbour on Easter Sunday. She submitted these photos of the experience. Ella Smiley of Comox Valley Wildlife Sightings spotted a pod of orcas in and around Comox Harbour on Easter Sunday. She submitted these photos of the experience. Ella Smiley of Comox Valley Wildlife Sightings spotted a pod of orcas in and around Comox Harbour on Easter Sunday. She submitted these photos of the experience.

There have been numerous orca sightings in the area in the past several weeks. If you have any photos from the recent orca visits you would like to submit, email them to editor@comoxvalleyrecord.com and we will add them to this gallery.