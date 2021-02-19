You don’t have to cut down the last old growth

LETTERS

To the Premier of BC, and Ministers,

Quote: “Since Adam and Eve ate the apple, man has never refrained from any folly of which he was capable. The End.“ — Bertrand Russell

Yes, you can allow the last of the highly productive, big-treed old-growth to be cut. But you don’t have to. You could refrain.

What will future generations say? The young activists at Fairy Creek are saying right now, save the last of the big-treed old-growth; and as much old-growth generally as you possibly can. It is a storehouse of treasure for the future.

If leaders cannot refrain from folly, the future will be nasty, brutish and short.

Amanda Vaughan

Black Creek

