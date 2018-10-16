Why is BCTF magazine biased?

The British Columbia Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) is the labour union that represents all public school teachers in the province of British Columbia, Canada.

They are supposed to represent teachers, they are required by law to be democratic and financially accountable to their members. It has recently been brought to my attention that the BCTF magazine is pushing an agenda. After doing research online into the BCTF magazine and other sources, I discovered that there is a political bias. I read article after article on LGBTQ people, and embracing brave teachers who come out.

My question is, why is the BCTF magazine focusing so much on sexuality and not on other important issues that pertain to teachers and students. And if they are going to discuss sexuality in a union magazine, why aren’t they being more diverse?

As a religious person, I often feel discriminated and at times bullied for my beliefs. If LGBTQ topics are a priority, I would like to see other topics a priority such as religion, special needs students, and ethnicity.

If I was the president of the BCTF and the majority of topics being discussed pertained to religion, I would expect people would call me out on my biased agenda.

Lisa Wynd