Why is BCTF magazine biased?

The British Columbia Teachers’ Federation (BCTF) is the labour union that represents all public school teachers in the province of British Columbia, Canada.

They are supposed to represent teachers, they are required by law to be democratic and financially accountable to their members. It has recently been brought to my attention that the BCTF magazine is pushing an agenda. After doing research online into the BCTF magazine and other sources, I discovered that there is a political bias. I read article after article on LGBTQ people, and embracing brave teachers who come out.

My question is, why is the BCTF magazine focusing so much on sexuality and not on other important issues that pertain to teachers and students. And if they are going to discuss sexuality in a union magazine, why aren’t they being more diverse?

As a religious person, I often feel discriminated and at times bullied for my beliefs. If LGBTQ topics are a priority, I would like to see other topics a priority such as religion, special needs students, and ethnicity.

If I was the president of the BCTF and the majority of topics being discussed pertained to religion, I would expect people would call me out on my biased agenda.

Lisa Wynd

Previous story
GUEST COLUMN: B.C.’s union-only construction plan doesn’t benefit communities

Just Posted

Interest high in final all-candidates’ forum in Campbell River

As the campaign winds down, candidates make final push for votes Monday night

Campbell River supportive living facility celebrates 25 years amid housing crunch

Willow Point Supportive Living Society provides rental units to low-income seniors

‘Police are ready’ for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal

Chili Fest raises funds for Campbell River community group

Jack-o’-lanterns take over Spirit Square during Halloween event

Campbell River RCMP catch youth with stolen handgun

Gun was allegedly stolen in break-and-enter on Dogwood St.

VIDEO: Campbell River resident captures backyard bears in photos and video

Amateur photographer David Baar, who lives on Chum Rd. in North Campbell… Continue reading

Workers at BC Interior mill strike as negotiations resume in Kelowna

Picket lines went up at 4 a.m Tuesday, Oct. 16 at Tolko Lakeview Division in Williams Lake

Fall-ing for unseasonably warm weather on Vancouver Island

Environment Canada forecast calls for sunshine through weekend

Toronto Police ID B.C. man as naked shark tank jumper

David Weaver, of Nelson, is wanted on mischief and assault charges

In Florida, families seeking the missing amid storm damage

Five days after the hurricane slammed into the Florida Panhandle, people are struggling to locate friends and loved ones.

Prince Harry and Meghan start Aussie tour with baby gifts

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on a 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

EU’s Barnier hopes Brexit deal possible in ‘coming weeks’

Britain is set to leave the European Union in March, but a Brexit agreement must be sealed in coming weeks to leave enough time for relevant parliaments to ratify it.

Earth samples show dust from B.C. pipeline blast not a health threat: Enbridge

Enbridge says earth sampling shows mineral and metal composition is well below provincial and federal standards for urban and residential areas.

Postal services ready for looming wave of legal cannabis deliveries

Legal cannabis is set to usher in a wave of high-value, age-restricted parcels in the mail system, and delivery companies say they’re ready.

Most Read