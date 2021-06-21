Why do we have a Planning Department, if mayor and council do not pay heed to their recommendations?

LETTERS

Have just watched the CR Council meeting of May 31 for the third time, over the past while, and I am quite shocked by it.

An item on the agenda was to accept an application asking for an amendment to the RM 3 Bylaw as it applies to a residential lot at 2221 Dalton Rd. in Willow Point to increase the number of units allowed as per the Bylaw from 33 to a grand total of 60 units.

The recommendation from the Planning and Development Department was to deny the application.

It appears council continued after the live meeting, with an “In camera” 1st and 2nd reading of the application, expediting it to proceed to Public Hearing.

However, before it goes to 1st and 2nd reading, mayor and council are supposed to review submissions from both sides. Not only those presented at the meeting by the developer’s rep., Mr. Salisbury, of WestUrban, Developments , but also the submission from the Planning Dept. to deny, and…submissions from members of the community opposed to the size and scope of the proposed development.

There was much opposition, and for good reason. This proposal is to build a 60 unit apartment on a short, quiet, dead end, residential street, at present comprised of mostly older family homes and a duplex. Plus at the no-exit end of the road, a smallish seniors townhome complex.

There were at least 30 letters, and a petition with over 500 names on it, in opposition. On the flip side, Mr. Salisbury touted the 68 signatures they had garnered “in favor” from Willow Point business owners and others. Actually there were about 10 different business’ represented, the rest being staff one would presume.

The mayor said at the council meeting, that perhaps they should have more input from planning staff as to why they recommended denying the application for amendment, and also schedule an info course for himself and council explaining what FAR is and how it works, as they all admitted they don’t fully understand it.

FAR (floor area ratio) Is the process by which a developer is able to squeeze more units into a project, by making each unit less square feet, in order to skirt the bylaw parameters for a specific property. Thus the request for an amendment in this case, as their proposal does not comply with the Official Community Plan.

Councilor Moglove also asked a question of Mr. Salisbury, about why, if it was not a six-storey, 60 unit building, but a 33-unit building, would it have to be “high end condos?” Mr. Salisbury chose to ignore that question, and only answered the second part of her question regarding why some of the 60 units could not be three bedrooms…he answered that they would not have enough square feet of floor area for three bedrooms.

He also called the small one and two-bedroom units proposed by them for this project, “Multi family affordable units.”

I fail to see how a “family” can fit in a small two-bed unit, (averaging 650 sq feet!), nor can most low to mid income families afford $1,800 a month in rent, as quoted a two bedroom would be, especially if only one of them works! Who it is then that we are needing all this high density, low square-footage housing for? This need that was noted by several other councilors. Where do these people work, here in Campbell River? Could clerks and shelf stockers from Discovery Foods afford to live in them with rents from $1,600 to $1,800? Or the Pizza delivery people from Panago? Or those working at tires shops? Or seniors? Doubtful!

Currently available on the city website, is the Housing Needs Report for Campbell River.

It indicates that the greatest need, aside from subsidized housing, and in the next five years, seniors housing, is for affordable housing for families with combined incomes of $70,000 or less.

And, ideally, we should be shifting toward a mix of apartments with three (or more) bedrooms, and ground-oriented, multi-family townhomes, with rents being no more than $1,800/month. This to fill the need for quite a large percentage of renters living in Campbell River, or moving here, and needing rental accommodation since homes have become too expensive/out of reach for many families!

A townhome complex would be much more suited to this area as per the Official Community Plan for infill in existing Residential areas.

Did the mayor and or any of the councilors actually visit Dalton Road, and the site, and tried to picture a five or six-storey apartment looming there and consider the impact of same?

It should be a pre requisite when considering a proposal such as this that doesn’t meet the existing bylaws, but from discussion at the meeting, I doubt they did.

In the end, council made the motion to let it go to 1st and 2nd reading and Public Hearing, regardless of what the Planning Department recommended.

And with very little concern voiced by either the mayor or councilors, regarding all the letters, and the petition with well over 500 signatures in opposition to it…nor much mention of the Open House, held onsite by WestUrban, which over 50 people attended, all expressing their opposition to this huge development for various reasons – Shameful!

The Planning Department did their job, but….did council?

Interesting to note that at the Open House, when the WestUrban rep was asked why they needed so many more units than were allowed , the reply was … “because it is more profitable.”

And WestUrban does not seem to retain ownership their big buildings for long. Hmmm

So, all residents of Campbell River need to question….why do we have a Planning Department, if mayor and council do not pay heed to their recommendations?

Why do we have bylaws, if big development companies keep getting them amended, or variances granted because they don’t want to follow them as mandated?

And lastly, who are the mayor and councilors working for? They are supposed to be working and making decisions to meet the needs of the residents of this city, not to assist the development companies in lining their pockets!

Crystal Cheshire

Previous story
Application of the law is arbitrary in B.C.: letter

Just Posted

Drums were heard along Dogwood St. in Campbell River today, as a group marched around the city in recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
PHOTO: Marching for National Indigenous Peoples Day

Event celebrates heritage, cultures and achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people.

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Discovery of children at Kamloops residential school site must lead to change, Perry Bellegarde says

Several vehicles were vandalized around Rockport with blue spray paint on the night of June 19 or morning of June 20. Photo courtesy Garrett Lee
Vandal spray paints multiple vehicles around Rockland

Residents discover lines of blue spray paint on vehicles morning of June 20.

Kaleb Robertson at bat during the 18UAAA North Island Cubs season opener against the Cowichan Valley Mustangs on June 19, 2021. Photo by Sean Feagan / Black Press Media.
PHOTOS: Minor baseball players and fans welcome return to play

18UAAA Cubs start regular season action after long wait with convincing win against Mustangs

Black Press file photo
RCMP seek suspect in Vancouver Island-wide crime spree

Crimes stretched from Deep Bay to Qualicum, Ladysmith, Chemainus and Youbou

Marco Mendicino, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship during a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, May 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canada to welcome 45,000 refugees this year, says immigration minister

Canada plans to increase persons admitted from 23,500 to 45,000 and expedite permanent residency applications

The Coquihalla Lakes washroom is getting upgrades. (Submitted)
Coquihalla to get upgrades to aging washrooms

The Ministry of Transportation is providing $1 million in funding to upgrade 3 rest areas

The Crofton trailer park home where the bodies of two people were found. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Mom still waiting for answers after daughter and her fiance found dead in Crofton

Pair discovered dead in their Crofton home in May identified as Rachel Gardner and Paul Jenkins

The Sacred Hearts church on PIB land burned Monday morning. (Theresa May Jack/Facebook)
Two churches on First Nation land in South Okanagan burn to the ground

Sacred Hearts church on Penticton Indian Band land was reduced to rubble

Tl’etinqox-lead ceremony at the site of the former St. Joseph’s Mission in Williams Lake, B.C., June 18, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘We are all one people’: Honouring residential school victims and survivors

Love, support and curiousity: Canadians urged to learn about residential schools and their impact

Indigenous rights and climate activists gathered outside Liberty Mutual’s office in Vancouver to pressure the insurance giant to stop covering Trans Mountain. (Photo by Andrew Larigakis)
Activists work to ensure Trans Mountain won’t get insurance

Global campaign urging insurance providers to stay away from Canadian pipeline project

Smudging being held at the healing ceremony. Smudging is traditionally a ceremony for cleansing the soul of negative thoughts. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
Healing ceremony held for hundreds at former northern B.C. residential school

Three day cermony held June 18, 19, 20

In the first election with public money replacing corporate or union donations, B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau and B.C. NDP leader John Horgan take part in election debate at the University of B.C., Oct. 13, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
B.C. MLAs ponder 2022 ‘sunset’ of subsidy for political parties

NDP, B.C. Fed call for increase, B.C. Liberals have no comment

Investigators use a bucket to help recover human remains at a home burned in the Camp fire, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, in Magalia, Calif. Many of the missing in the deadly Northern California wildfire are elderly residents in Magalia, a forested town of about 11,000 north of the destroyed town of Paradise. (AP Photo/John Locher)
‘Forever War’ with fire has California battling forests instead

Five of the state’s largest-ever blazes seared California last year, as authorities tackle prevention

Most Read