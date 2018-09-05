Brittley James, a community wellness worker with the Kwakiutl District Council Health Office, demonstrates the use of a Naloxone kit on Friday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

VIDEO: Colonial trauma creates drug addiction

Centuries of oppression should prompt compassion for suffering, not poor bashing

While the opioid crisis continues to devastate our communities, some people choose to blame individuals for using drugs.

But for many people, the path to substance abuse has been blazed by Canada’s colonial history.

Statistics released last year by the province and the First Nations Health Authority indicate that Indigenous people are five times more likely to overdose in B.C., and three times more likely to die of an overdose.

Brittley James, a community wellness worker with Kwakiutl District Council Health, cited that research last week in downtown Campbell River.

She was teaching people to use Naloxone kits, which can save the life of someone overdosing, as part of International Overdose Awareness Day.

Speaking to the Mirror, she stressed that drug use among First Nations people has to do with traumas that are passed along through generations.

“I think it has a lot to do with residential school trauma, the Sixties Scoop, just the inter-generational trauma that has been going on for so many years,” she said. “We are losing a lot of people, and First Nations people especially.”

READ MORE: ‘Overdose crisis is the province’s worst public health crisis in decades’ – Minister

READ MORE: Overdose Awareness Day a chance for all of us to understand depth of problem

The Sixties Scoop, for those who aren’t familiar, was the forced removal of Indigenous children from their homes by the Canadian government for adoption into non-Indigenous homes.

In the context of poverty on reserves, the government ripped children and newborn babies away from their families, without the consent of parents. The government ramped up the process in the 1960s, but it went well beyond that period.

The federal government has indicated that between 1960 and 1990, more than 11,000 Indigenous children were adopted, but that number may be much higher. Even today, Indigenous people are over-represented in the child welfare system.

The residential school system also violently ripped Indigenous children from their families. And these are not distant, historical occurrences. The last residential school, in Punnichy, Sask., only closed in 1996.

The horrors of life in these government-sponsored religious boarding schools, including sexual abuse and the suppression of Indigenous languages, are increasingly well-known. But other aspects of racist policy in this country remain poorly understood by people from dominant colonial-settler communities.

For example, until 1960, Indigenous people couldn’t vote unless they relinquished their Indian status, a policy designed to speed up assimilation.

And conditions on reserves resembled open-air prisons. Under the so-called “pass system,” which was only phased out in the 1930s, Indigenous people required a travel document to come and go from reserves.

Vernon Harper, a Cree activist and medicine man who died this year in Toronto, recounted in a 1983 interview how federal officials known as Indian agents would control life on reserves, suppressing Indigenous traditions with the force of the law.

He described life on reserves in the early 1950s, including Mistawasis First Nation in Saskatchewan, as being “like concentration camps… where the Indian agent had total control.”

Those Indian agents were known for kicking down people’s doors accompanied by an RCMP officer, “just for minor things… someone didn’t pay a fine, they would kick the person’s door down and drag them out,” Harper said.

He recalled how people who converted to Christianity were given preferential treatment by the Indian agents, while medicine people who continued their traditional practices went underground. Similarly, here in B.C., the potlatch was banned from 1884 to 1951.

The cumulative effect of these anti-Indigenous policies — which all came in the context of displacement by colonial settlers — was nothing less than devastating for the Indigenous people of this country.

Considering this historical background, it’s incumbent on us all to extend compassion towards those whose lives are in ruins. And yet, many people express intense hatred towards poor people struggling with drug addiction, dismissing them as “junkies” or worse.

The anger is misdirected. Don’t get mad at the people suffering from substance abuse and poverty. They are the victims of profound heartbreak. Get mad at the system that put them in this situation.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Moral obligation

Just Posted

Arson charge laid in Hornby Island school fire

25-year-old male makes first court appearance

Wildfire reaches 200 hectares in ecological reserve east of Campbell River

Fire burning in ecological reserve on East Redonda Island

Tremain two-time Jiu-Jitsu world champion

After missing a year rehabilitating a broken arm, Campbell River’s Leah Tremain… Continue reading

Campbell River Storm split pre-season pair with Delta

Team now looking to make final changes for regular season opener

Campbell River Museum fires up steam donkey

The Museum at Campbell River fired up its steam donkey on Labour… Continue reading

Conservation groups sue Ottawa to protect endangered killer whales

Only 75 southern resident killer whales are still alive in the world

Fish farm protester on Vancouver Island tapes herself to ship

Marine Harvest’s Orca Chief was taken over by protesters at Point Hope Shipyard in Victoria

Police ID Belgian tourist as woman found dead near Boston Bar

28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis from Belgium was traveling from Penticton to Vancouver when she was killed

Nomination period kicks off for B.C.’s 2018 municipal elections

Candidates have 10 days to submit their papers

B.C. rural, specialty school jobs still need teachers

Smaller class size targets add to recruiting challenge

Sasquatch believer’s lawsuit thrown out by B.C. judge

Todd Standing alleged the B.C. government discriminated against his Charter rights

Liberals won’t compromise on culture, dispute resolution in NAFTA talks: Trudeau

Canada is facing a fresh deadline to land a trade deal with the United States and save its place in the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Calgary 2026 bid details to be rolled out as city gears up for plebiscite

Calgarians are about to get a close look at what hosting the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Games would entail.

TIFF stresses ‘zero tolerance’ policy, plans women’s rally in #MeToo era

As the Toronto International Film Festival prepares to kick off Thursday, it’s doing so in a changed landscape .

Most Read