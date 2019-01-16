I was delighted to read the article on Dec. 14, 2018, “Urban trees to finally receive protection.”

The article announced the Campbell River City Council will endorse an Urban Forest Management Strategy and create a Tree Protection Bylaw.

With climate change upon us, trees are more vital than ever in their role of carbon capture and the continuous services they do in cleaning the air and water.

The concerns of fire and falling branches related to trees must be considered. Planting trees in the right location is essential to prevent these problems.

Leave a tree standing or plant a tree and get: shade, blossoms, berries, birds and song, bees and pollination, a place to sit, to climb and look at the view, screen from traffic, noise and dust, the sound of wind in the leaves.

I hope more and more citizens will come to love trees and view them as allies contributing to our well being.

Anita Brochocka