Time for Campbell River to get alongside the plastics issue

Re: “Our View: ‘Plastic ban can set an example’ (Campbell River Mirror June 26, 2019)”.

Most people are now aware that plastic pollution is a growing threat to ecosystems, the creatures that live in them, foodchains and our own health.

Measures are being introduced across the country and around the world intended to rein in the use of single-use plastics as the first step in dealing with a massive problem. On Vancouver Island, cities banning or in the process of banning plastic bags and/or plastic straws include Victoria, Saanich, Nanaimo, Qualicum Beach, Cumberland, Courtenay and most recently, Comox.

Speaking about ocean plastics, MP Gord Johns recently observed, “The defence of our planet cannot be a partisan matter- we all need to be pulling together. Future generations will expect no less from us.” Surely it is time for Campbell River to come alongside the plastics issue, get on board and help pull, so that together we can make a difference?

AJ Vaughan,

Black Creek

MORE OPINION: OUR VIEW: A bold and effective move

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
GUEST COLUMN: Condemning caribou to extinction in B.C.

Just Posted

BREAKING: Hiker found alive in Strathcona Park

Search crew discovered Naswell, 50, in cabin early Monday afternoon

Campbell River nurse administrator named Health Care Hero

Pauline Bernard receives a 2019 BC Health Care Award

Police searching for 24-year-old Campbell River man

Carter Gorjeu reported missing to RCMP on Sunday evening

Comox Valley SAR looking for missing hiker in Strathcona Park

Murray Naswell of Cumberland was supposed to hike up a summit Wednesday

MP Rachel Blaney wants answers from Fisheries Minister regarding chinook public fishery restrictions

Blaney asked for Wilkinson “to come here and talk to the people in a meaningful way in this riding”

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

Experts consider best way to free salmon trapped below Fraser slide

Incident command post set up to tackle the fish passage problem from Lillooet

Canadian government to fund defence of Smuggler’s Inn owner

Robert Boule’s ‘Rowbotham application’ granted Friday in B.C. Supreme Court

Vancouver Island RCMP find intoxicated woman walking horse

Handler deemed to be intoxicated

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Nanaimo dragonboat race delayed so killer whales can pass by

Visit from orcas was a ‘very exciting first’ for Save-On-Foods Nanaimo Dragonboat Festival

Alleged Fraser Valley corn thief caught reselling ears on local Facebook page

Owner of Sparkes Corn Barn said a man backed up his truck to the field and loaded up

Two inmates escape B.C.’s William Head prison

Correctional Service of Canada working with Victoria police to find James Busch and Zachary Armitage

B.C. ride hailing licence fees set, applications accepted in September

Licences $5,000 a year, per-trip fee to pay for disability access

Most Read