Time for Campbell River to get alongside the plastics issue

Re: “Our View: ‘Plastic ban can set an example’ (Campbell River Mirror June 26, 2019)”.

Most people are now aware that plastic pollution is a growing threat to ecosystems, the creatures that live in them, foodchains and our own health.

Measures are being introduced across the country and around the world intended to rein in the use of single-use plastics as the first step in dealing with a massive problem. On Vancouver Island, cities banning or in the process of banning plastic bags and/or plastic straws include Victoria, Saanich, Nanaimo, Qualicum Beach, Cumberland, Courtenay and most recently, Comox.

Speaking about ocean plastics, MP Gord Johns recently observed, “The defence of our planet cannot be a partisan matter- we all need to be pulling together. Future generations will expect no less from us.” Surely it is time for Campbell River to come alongside the plastics issue, get on board and help pull, so that together we can make a difference?

AJ Vaughan,

Black Creek

MORE OPINION: OUR VIEW: A bold and effective move

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter