The truth about masks is getting out

I cannot believe what I am reading!

For the government of any country to tell its citizens not to wear a face mask in light of a respiratory pandemic and that in doing so my increase their risk of catching the virus is absolutely ridiculous. If you don’t think that people can see through the lie, then you have bigger problems than lying.

It’s so obvious that this directive not to wear masks stems from the fact that there are not enough to go around and the fear is that citizens will buy up all the masks they can get their hands on, leaving less than ample amounts for medical staff. And by the way liars, if masks do not help control the spread of pathogens, then why do medical staff all wear them? Even if the pathogen can enter the body in other ways (eyes), covering up the other two entry points (nose and mouth) will increase your odds of not catching it by 66 per cent. Not too bad in my books. I’ll choose the mask over the lie any day.

Why people are waiting for governments to approve mask wearing or not, to start wearing them, is beyond me. It only makes sense. If you think it might help then do it. No one needs permission to wear a mask when they go outside or to the store or the airport. There is no law stating that people can’t wear masks.

Liars…please be honest and transparent. Let people know that there are not enough masks to go around. Civil, caring people will understand and will improvise with none surgical masks, like the ones you are now finally suggesting, because the truth is getting out.

It is unfortunate that you have waited months to start revealing the truth about masks. We will never know what may have been, if people started wearing them sooner.

Greg Scammell

Campbell River

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Take inspiration from the lowly dandelion

Just Posted

Show us your positive messages, gestures and actions

Pinecrest teachers send message to their school community

Strathcona Regional District continues with planning and building services

Virtual meetings only at this time

No more ferries will sail from Departure Bay, Mill Bay, Brentwood Bay during COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. Ferries announces major changes to sailing schedules for 60 days starting Saturday, April 4

Johnny Dollar Plumbing & Heating offers to pick up meds, groceries in Campbell River

Company’s trucks are available to help out those who are self-isolating due to illness or age

Campbell River School District approves three-year calendar

Calendar aligns with Comox Valley School District and includes two-week spring break

VIDEO: How doctors in Canada will decide who lives and dies if pandemic worsens

Officials in several provinces have been developing guides so that doctors don’t feel alone

Campbell River community COVID-19 agencies, services and resources list

The list outlines status of social agencies in the community

Nanaimo’s Harmac mill works to fill doubled pulp order for medical masks and gowns

Mill’s president says extra cleaning in place and workers are social distancing

Two people fined after B.C. police spot online ads re-selling 5,000 surgical, N95 masks

Police confiscated the masks, being sold at inflated prices, and now working with Fraser Health

‘Little python’ found in Victoria apartment being cleaned for new renters

Snake taken to CRD Animal Shelter to be claimed

Sex workers face new risks during COVID-19 pandemic

‘Desperation has kicked in’ for vulnerable, undocumented workers unable to access help

Unclear if Cowichan couple refusing to self-isolate will face penalty

No fines or charges have been laid to date, including Cowichan couple who won’t self isolate

COVID-19: Postponed surgeries will be done, B.C. health minister says

Contract with private surgical clinic to help clear backlog

Black Press Media ad sparks discussion about value of community newspapers

White Rock resident hopes front-page note shines light on revenue loss during COVID-19 crisis

Most Read