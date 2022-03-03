The Trucker’s Revolt was not about people’s rights – letter

I read, with amusement, Martin Macdonald’s political tantrum rant and feel compelled to reply, questioning who this ‘we’ he refers to is?

PM Trudeau has not won three elections before a ballot is counted in Manitoba because of who he is but who he isn’t, which is Darth Harper.

And the Trucker’s Revolt was not about people’s rights, it was about radical right-wing crackpots attempting to overthrow the government to replace it with the REFORM pa…er…Conservative Party.

And Canadians are not fed up, the losers of three straight elections are. And if those losers do not like the way democracy works in Canada…move.

When a political party moves from third place to a majority government, it is not by accident, nor a mistake, and was not littered by electoral fraud as in the CPC’s questionable victory in 2011.

As to why the LPC (Liberal Party of Canada) dropped from a majority to a minority government is simple. They bought the Trans Mountain pipeline saddling Canadians with a $20 billion and counting unneeded lemon.

You see, the Parkland Refinery sits by the ocean and can import real oil from countless suppliers worldwide instead of wasting billions moving dilbit from Ft. McMurray thus enabling them, with Line 3, to threaten to “let the eastern bastards freeze in the dark” and have both premiers, Notley and Kenney, “to turn off’ taps,” to which Premier Horgan replied, “Do it and see what happens.”

Do I vote for the LPC? No, they try too hard to be fair to me.

Marlowe Giesbrecht

Campbell River

