The only way to enact change is through the ballot box – letter

Re: the trucker protest:

I have little doubt that most of your group consists of patriotic Canadians that honestly and sincerely believe in your cause.

But it does you no good to allow the ‘anti-vaxxers’ into your group. Your supporters include Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson and then have your financing done through the Maverick Party. You are judged by the company you keep.

Like many of you, I too am concerned that “Canada fall down the slippery slope to tyranny” but to ensure that this does not happen, the only way that will last long term is through the ballot box. When you have your leaders announce that the “only way we will leave Ottawa is when Trudeau resigns” this will not get you far with the majority of us.

And one last piece of advice, when any group – any group whether it be left or right – claims that their members are suffering because of a Canadian government mandate like the jews did during the Nazi holocaust – You. Will. Never. Win.

Jim Miller

Campbell River

