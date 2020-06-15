The laws are made for a reason – obey them

I was pleased to see the article from Const. Maury Tyre in regards to the 30km/h speed zone for the construction site along 19A from Rockland Road into Campbell River.

I for one have called the police station after having the grill of a big Dodge pickup on my back bumper. This continues to happen by many drivers that seem to be oblivious of the speed limit. I have been intimidated too many times by these drivers.

We all need to remember that laws are made for a reason and to obey them.

Kathleen Cork

Traffic