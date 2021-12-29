Stopped myself from giving in to negativity

The vast majority of people are doing what is necessary to fight this pandemic – keep it up

As we roll the calendar out of 2021 and into 2022, it would be easy to rant about what a year it was.

I’m inclined to describe the year as a letdown. Not because the pandemic continued unabated – which is definitely a letdown – but because of some people’s reaction to it.

The harshest comment I heard all year was “I would hate to have to endure a war with you people.” Or a 1930s-type Depression. The point being that at the first sign of adversity, many people crumbled.

Of course, some people have good reason to feel overwhelmed by the sacrifices we all needed to make but, I’m sorry, far too many people complained, focused on themselves and gave in to conspiracy theories, without a good reason to.

So, it would be easy to feel bitter and disappointed about the controversies that raged about mask mandates, vaccine requirements, lockdowns, infringement of our liberties and seating limits, etc. The sacrifices were necessary and I willingly made them – as did many others, which brings me to my point.

The negative reaction to public health measures was vehement and vociferous and did not reflect positively on our society’s fortitude, especially in light of the example shown to us by past generations enduring total war and economic collapse.

However, at some point during the past few months while I was ruminating on this disappointing response, I hit on an epiphany. Yes, many people literally took to the streets to vent their opposition to doing their part to fighting this pandemic. But it’s important to not focus on that – i.e., not focus on the negative. Because while it seems like the numbers in opposition were large, it’s important to remember that they were not the majority.

Most people endured. Most people did their part. Most people wore their masks, willingly got their vaccinations, cheerfully supported local businesses by going the extra mile to order take out from restaurants or sterilize their hands when they entered a store, or picked up their product at the curb, or whatever was needed.

Double vaccination rates in the province are greater than 78 per cent. Most people are doing their part.

The vast majority!

They didn’t march in the streets proclaiming, “Hell yeah, we’re going to get the poke!” They didn’t wave their placards at passersby. They all quietly and politely took the measures they believe will help their fellow citizens. They did what was necessary, willingly, recognizing that we are, indeed, “all in this together.

So, rather than give in to disappointment about a certain vociferous minority, I’m going to feel pride in my fellow citizens who did what needed to be done, put the needs of the collective ahead of their own, didn’t succumb to conspiracy theories and stayed positive.

I choose to congratulate you and take inspiration from you.

Because that’s the real story.

