‘Save Simms Creek’ is not just NIMBYism: letter

I must admit that when I first saw the “Save Simms Creek” initiative to stop an apartment development my first thoughts were; “But I agree with multi-unit buildings and this sounds like NIMBY to me.” (not in my back yard)

The property being discussed is located off of Alder Street between Hilchey and Rockland or you can access it by the mailbox on Galerno Road.

So I went for a walk there last week. My hiking boots haven’t been that muddy in a long while; it truly is a wetland and I saw a flock of flickers enjoying the spring day alongside the beautiful flowing creek. There is no doubt it’s a wildlife corridor. And you can’t forget the Simms Creek Salmon Enhancement Project that has been ongoing for several years. That’s when the thoughts of NIMBY left me. This property does need to be saved from development.

What’s with us humans anyway? I’m sure you’ve heard the Einstein definition of insanity; “doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.” Humanity knows the benefits of wetlands, trees, and creeks. Why do we keep destroying these things? Check out your city’s website, there’s lots of talk about Green City, Wildlife Protection and Develop with Care. Campbell River needs to walk the walk, not just talk the talk. The Government of Canada has a TV ad out now about protecting wetlands. So it’s just talk?

You’ve probably also heard the saying “if you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem.” Please, if you believe we should take care of our environment and love Campbell River for its outdoor beauty, then do what it takes and be counted as someone that wants to preserve it.

For more information here is the link to the website https://savesimmscreek.ca/

This is also a link to CR City’s “Green City ” plan https://www.campbellriver.ca/planning-building-development/green-city/wildlife/develop-with-care

Gloria Heisterman

Campbell River

