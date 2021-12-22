OUR VIEW: We all know the present we all want

Well Christmas is upon us again and another year has passed us by.

And what a year it has been!

We all know the Christmas present we want the most and that’s to see the back end of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sadly, Santa won’t be putting that under our Christmas tree this year so we’ll put it on next year’s Christmas list. Can’t make any guarantees on that, either, at this point.

But a Christmas present we can all give each other is to strive to be kind, tolerant and brave. We are going to have to endure tough conditions for some time to come.

The only way to get through it is to follow the best health advice, abide by directives that protect our neighbours and friends and resolve to work together to bring this pandemic to an end.

Because that’s what it will take. This is not the time to fall apart or splinter into self-interest groups nor is it the time to squabble and moan. Do what you can to protect your family, work together with your fellow citizens to help them and ourselves stay strong and committed. Support each other.

Keep your family and friends safe and let’s stand united in the fight against COVID-19.

Have a Merry Christmas in the meantime.

