Our country is going to hell in the proverbial handbasket: letter

Wake up Canada!

I am not a foreign affairs official nor am I a political activist but I am a keen observer.

At this point our country is going to hell in the proverbial hand basket and we seem to have forgotten what we can do about it.

Our disaster designers in Ottawa have a thinly veiled plan to push a federal election within the next two months. How much money will they have to spend to control the voter demographics they are chasing? When the tie comes, I think Canadians will stand up, endure and prevail.

We may well remember that the present administration gained power with only 21.9 per cent support of the registered voters. Abe Lincoln had it right when he said, “Elections belong to the people, if they decide to turn their backs on the fire and burn their behinds, they will just have to sit on their blisters.” He said that over 150 years ago but its relevance has never lost its impact.

I have written this letter because I have something to say. Some have said, “No man but a blockhead ever wrote for anything but money.” On the other hand, I happily disagree. we all write to be read to please more than to aggravate, though some people ought to be aggravated. We have had as much as we can afford of those who resolved to ruin or rule our state. Lest we forget, “election results are determined by those who show up. bad officials are elected by citizens who do not vote.”

“The world is a comedy to those who think, and a tragedy to those who feel.”

Terence Purden,

Miracle Beach

