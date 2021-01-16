Necessary and important speech will often, perhaps almost always, offend someone

LETTERS

In this time of cancel culture, mainstream media bias, and the extraordinary control of the information by social media giants, your recent opinion that “Freedom of Speech (is ) Not Without Limits” was appallingly shallow.

First, Trump is a man who is easy to dislike; prone to poor judgment and unsubtle communication. But Trump was not banned because his speech was hateful or contributed to the “cesspool” that is social media. If that were the case, the Twitter accounts of Antifa and the Ayatollah Khamenei would surely be banned. No, Trump was banned for political reasons. His message that the recent election was “stolen” was contrary to the preferred narrative of the left leaning media and tech industry. His speech was legal but upsetting to Democrats.

The limits on free speech in the United States were decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in a case called Brandenburg. There it was held that governments can only suppress speech where the speech “is directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action, and is likely to incite or produce such action.” Trump is divisive but nothing in his communications meets that standard. If your editorial writer had read Trump’s speech to the protesters on Jan. 6 you would know that he said, “we’re going to walk down to the Capitol, and we’re going to cheer on our brave senators, and congressmen and women… We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count electors who have been lawfully slated… I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully… make your voices heard.” And the vast majority of the thousands there did exactly that.

Which brings me to my second point. Twitter, Facebook, Google/Youtube and a few others now effectively control the information received by most people in the world. Their dominance gives them the ability to manipulate – which is exactly what they did in the recent U.S. election with their donations and refusal to report negatively on issues related to Biden. This unchecked power over information thus allows them to control the election process and who is elected. If Big Tech disagrees with your message, you are banned and prevented from communicating to your public. And so Twitter and their ilk have appropriated the role of deciding what is acceptable speech, imposing their standard in place of the standard established through a duly elected body and its Courts. As a result the West is now moving from a democracy to an oligarchy, with decision-making power vested in a few individual people, businesses and their nominees.

This should scare us all. Who is to be in control? Do you trust the billionaires at Big Tech, whose only interest is self- interest, to decide what information you will receive and who will govern you? There was a time in the not so distant past when liberals understood this problem of elites and thus fought against attempts by the powerful to limit speech. So Brandenburg, a Klan leader and detestable racist was in fact supported by the American Civil Liberties Union in his defense. Now, however, liberals are happy with the banning of Trump and other conservative points of view. They are now the zealots for limiting a fundamental freedom which allows each of us to make an independent and informed choice.

Speech which is necessary and important will often, perhaps almost always, offend someone. This is the trade-off we make in order to have freedom and to participate in a democracy. Sadly, your editorial writer seems not to understand this.

Howard Milner

Campbell River

Campbell Riverreligious freedom

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Salmon farm decision did not come out of the blue

Just Posted

Bill Reekie and his then-four-year-old granddaughter Lily. Photo contributed
Alzheimer’s – the Unplanned Journey

By Jocelyn Reekie Special to the Mirror “January is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month… Continue reading

The Kwiakah First Nation is looking to lease some Crown land at the old Campbell River Gun Range to create a community garden for its members and a series of greenhouses to sell produce to cover operational costs. Black Press File Photo
Kwiakah First Nation looks to open farm at old Campbell River gun range

City defers decision on allowing it until they can consult with other local First Nations

Lilly and Poppy, two cats owned by Kalmar Cat Hotel ownder Donna Goodenough, both have cerebellAr hypoplasia, a genetic neurological condition that affects their ability to control their muscles and bones. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
VIDEO: Wobbly Cats a riot of flailing legs and paws but bundles of love and joy to their owner

Woman urges others to not fear adopting cats with disabilities

Shawn Decaire does a blessing ceremony for the Hama?Elas Community Kitchen in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Hama?Elas Community Kitchen progress shared

Strategic planning, progress made on various projects also discussed at CRDCEH meeting

Forestry companies in B.C. agree to abide by the cedar protocols based on traditional laws of the First Nation members of the Nanwakolas Council. (Photo courtesy, Nanwakolas Council)
B.C. forestry companies agree to abide by cedar protocols drafted by Indigenous council

Western Forest Products and Interfor Corporation among companies to adapt declaration drafted by Nanwakolas Council

Keith the curious kitten is seen on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Chilliwack SPCA. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 is Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 17 to 23

Answer Your Cat’s Questions Day, Pie Day and International Sweatpants Day are all coming up this week

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

JaHyung Lee, “Canada’s oldest senior” at 110 years old, received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. He lives at Amenida Seniors Community in Newton. (Submitted photo: Amenida Seniors Community)
One of Canada’s oldest seniors, at 110 years old, gets COVID-19 vaccine at Surrey care home

JaHyung Lee, 110, is a resident at Amenida Seniors Community

A unique-looking deer has been visiting a Nanoose Bay property with its mother. (Frieda Van der Ree photo)
A deer with 3 ears? Unique animal routinely visits B.C. property

Experts say interesting look may be result of an injury rather than an odd birth defect

Standardized foundation skills assessment tests in B.C. schools will be going ahead later than usual, from Feb. 16 to March 12 for students in Grades 4 and 7. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. teachers say COVID-affected school year perfect time to end standardized tests

Foundational skills testing of Grade 4 and 7 students planned for February ad March

Sooke’s Jim Bottomley is among a handful of futurists based in Canada. “I want to help people understand the future of humanity.” (Aaron Guillen - Sooke News Mirror)
No crystal ball: B.C. man reveals how he makes his living predicting the future

63-year-old has worked analytical magic for politicians, car brands, and cosmetic companies

Terry David Mulligan. (Submitted photo)
Podcast: Interview with longtime actor/broadcaster and B.C. resident Terry David Mulligan

Podcast: Talk includes TDM’s RCMP career, radio, TV, wine, Janis Joplin and much more

Seasonal influenza vaccine is administered starting each fall in B.C. and around the world. (Langley Advance Times)
After 30,000 tests, influenza virtually nowhere to be found in B.C.

COVID-19 precautions have eliminated seasonal infection

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says Canada’s COVID vaccine plan on track despite Pfizer cutting back deliveries

Canadian officials say country will still likely receive four million doses by the end of March

Most Read