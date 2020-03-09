MIKE’S MUSINGS: Maybe the most nervous I’ve ever been to make art

I’ve been asked to add something to a collaborative annual tradition ….

I’ve lived in Campbell River on and off for about 20 years.

It was mostly “off” for the first half-dozen or so, but I’ve now been here permanently for the last six – give or take.

During those last six, I’ve worked for this news organization, and every year there are a few “annual” events we cover, pretty much without fail, including Salmonfest, Canada Day, the Shoreline Arts carving competition and the Discovery Passage Passage.

That last one is what I’ll be discussing in this edition of Mike’s Musings, as I recently sat down with Geoff Goodship, who started the event 14 years ago. It was the first time, somehow, that I’d actually spoken with the man, and it was a special meeting, indeed.

“The first time we did it, it was just me and my son,” he remembers fondly. “We just got to wondering if we could, you know? I mean, people have been paddling back and forth for thousands of years, but could we? So we gave it a shot, and when we got about a third of the way over, he looked over at me and said, ‘let’s go for it.’”

They unceremoniously continued the trip. They made it across and then they came back.

There was nothing more to it than that.

The next summer, however, he had somewhere around 50 people join him, and they were welcomed at the other side, in Quathiaski Cove, by members of the We Wai Kai First Nation, who invited them to join them down at Cape Mudge to be properly welcomed to the Island.

Each year since, those who join the paddle now aim for Cape Mudge instead of Q-cove and are met by their neighbours across the passage. A ceremonial paddle is passed from one group to the other celebrating this friendship.

One year the paddle is delivered to Quadra by the people coming from Campbell River, and the next year it’s given back to them for the return trip.

RELATED: Annual paddling event an opportunity to meet neighbours

Initially, “the paddle” was just a piece of wood. It was about six feet long, two inches thick and eight inches wide. Over the years, however, as it has been passed back and forth, it has taken shape – from a board into a paddle – and gone on to become a collaborative piece of art shared between the two communities.

Each time the paddle is passed, an artist is selected to add something to the piece, whether it’s been part of the shaping of the paddle, carving something into it or painting something onto it.

And this year, I’ve been asked to be the Campbell River artist who will add to the paddle before passing it back to the people of Quadra Island.

While it would be a lie to say I’m not honoured to have been asked to contribute to the paddle, it would be equally dishonest to say I’m not super nervous.

Usually I make art for myself, my family and friends.

Sure, sometimes I take commissions, but on those occasions it’s a consultation between myself and the client about what they want and how we can make it happen. And if the final piece – whether it’s a painting or a piece of woodwork – isn’t to their liking, I can just try again.

But for this one, there’s no do-overs.

And the “consultation” has been, essentially, “leave some room for the next few artists.”

Anyway, I’m sure I’ll work past my apprehension and figure out something to add that will do the paddle justice, imbue it with a bit of my style while reflecting and honouring the meaning behind it.

It’s good to do things that are outside your comfort zone. That’s how we grow.

And maybe it’s best that we do it when it’s important.

At least, that’s what I’m telling myself.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have to go stare at a paddle for a while.


miked@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Art

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: We can’t ignore the little things, lest they grow into a pandemic

Just Posted

SD72 cancels two school trips to Italy amid COVID-19 outbreak

Students from Carihi and Timberline were scheduled to travel on two separate trips this month

PHOTOS: Campbell River Mirror celebrates female business community

Women of Business special issue published last week

Campbell River’s Jalen Price marks WHL milestone

Price recently skated in his 100th WHL game

It’s almost time for Campbell River to Paint The Town Red

It’s just about time to Paint the Town Red, Campbell River. Starting… Continue reading

Body found on Cortes Island

RCMP “very confident” body that of missing Miles Meester

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

COVID-19 stricken ship with 237 Canadians on board pulls into California port

Passengers lining the balconies waved and some left the cabins to go onto deck

March supermoon to light up the skies over B.C. tonight

Moon about 20,000 kilometres closer than average distance

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

B.C. warns of phone scam offering to sell fake COVID-19 testing

No one should charge for coronavirus test, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

B.C. runner ‘a bit gutted’ that COVID-19 virus concerns postponed major event

Organizers of World Half-Marathon Championships in Gydnia, Poland delay till October

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

Most Read