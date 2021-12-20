Judge’s brave actions help change treatments for the most vulnerable

Re: Judge breaks with precedence, rejects jail time for addict caught trafficking fentanyl; C.R. Mirror Dec. 15, 2021

I want to applaud and commend Judge Fewelling for her approach with addictions victims selling drugs to support their addictions. It’s innovative and brave in the world of the Canadian Judiciary. But it is well known in the harm reduction world.

As a recovering alcoholic for the past 13+ years, I went back to school and am now a drug and alcohol counsellor, I recognize full well the harm reduction successes. I also know that the traditional alcohol treatment methods are much less successful when mental health counselling is not addressed and/or included in the treatment plan. I

t is brave actions by Judge Flewelling that help change treatments for the most vulnerable in society. Thank you Judge and I hope Crown Counsel doesn’t appeal this decision.

Jim Wilson,

Campbell River

Campbell RiverCops and Courtsopioid addiction