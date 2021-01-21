Job-losses no excuse for environmental degradation

Please accept this email as adamant support for the planned removal of fish farms in the Discovery Islands.

They are destructive, polluting, lethal to small salmonids and are adding to the general erosion of the natural balance in the area. To be fair, I am NOT against fish farms. I am against such industry in vulnerable and fishery-sensitive areas. Put the fish farms where the migratory salmon routes are not.

C’mon. Do the right thing. And stop accepting job-losses as an excuse for environmental destruction. The jobs will stay.

J. David Cox

Fish Farms