Important to acknowledge racism before we can address it

LETTERS

Thank you for publishing Sherron Soo’s letter in today’s (October 27) paper. It is important for community members to know that these types of incidents occur in our beautiful city.

RELATED: Racist assumptions during visit jarring and upsetting

Sherron’s story may be surprising to some, but it is something that happens to racialized community members on a regular basis.

I have facilitated antiracism training in Campbell River and around Vancouver Island for many years, and this past year my colleagues and I adapted our in-person training to the online (Zoom) format.

As a way to build awareness around the rise of anti-Asian racism in Canada due to COVID, my daughter and I organized and facilitated several workshops this summer. After our press release was printed and disseminated via email, I received an email from a Campbell River man telling me that his research indicates that Canada is not a racist country and by talking about it I was contributing to racism.

It was concerning that someone in my community took the time to email me directly and chastised me for talking about the racism that my family, friends and community experience regularly.

So thank you for taking Sherron Soo’s letter seriously and for printing it. It’s important to acknowledge that it happens before we can address it.

Thanh Tazumi

Campbell River

Campbell Riverracism

Previous story
Highway 19A upgrade puts a shine on the jewel that is Campbell River’s waterfront
Next story
I liked the old Facebook

Just Posted

Campbell River still does not have an extreme weather shelter. Black Press File Photo
No emergency weather shelter yet for unhoused Campbell Riverites

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Water levels are high on the Campbell River system as shown here at the confluence of the Quinsam and Campbell rivers on Nov. 4, 2021. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
BC Hydro issues warning about high river flows on the Campbell system

The benchmark home price in Campbell River is up nearly 30 per cent since October 2020. File photo/Black Press
‘No relief in sight’ for home buyers — VIREB