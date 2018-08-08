Well here goes Fletcher with his right wing rhetoric again.

He mentions a list of 20 countries that have what some would consider to be a better health care system than Canada. Do these countries have a better system or a cheaper system? There is a big difference.

As always he doesn’t mention the facts that really count like the top 10 list of countries to live in the world based on prosperity. They are Denmark, Finland, Netherlands, CANADA, Sweden, Norway, Ireland and New Zealand. All have medical systems paid by the government, and all agree that prosperity and medical expenditures have little to do with each other.

All of these countries, by the way, have some of the healthiest people in the world living in them.

You don’t have to look far to see what a two tiered system looks like. In the USA, people are faced with buying food or paying for medical expenses. If you have a heart attack, you lose your house and savings, and if you take one step onto that slippery slope of a two tiered system, it’s a fast downhill ride.

You know, Tom, if you don’t like our system here you could always move to the States. They love journalists there.

James Anderson