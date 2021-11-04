I liked the old Facebook

LETTERS

Marc’s spin is just that…spin. “What happens when a company has more power than countries,” the Oct. 27 Opinion is more spin than opinion because it is totally one-sided.

In what way was the Jan. 6 mostly-peaceful protest (as CNN has called the BLM riots) a coup attempt? There was no attempt to overthrow the government. Overthrow a few chairs, maybe. Even the FBI said as much.

As for Facebook having power, who cares? I liked the old Facebook where you could post almost anything, a true public square. Now everything must pass the artificial intelligence programmed by a board of woke control freaks. Groups and newsfeeds must also please the Democrat Party overseers (or else we’ll break FB up!). Remember Hunter’s laptop? Squashed by FB and Twitter. Glenn Greenwald, a real journalist who helped Edward Snowden reveal the surveillance state, says as much.

Marc Kitteringham, having read ‘1984,’ should be more careful with his Newspeak.

Martin Macdonald

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell Riversocial media

Previous story
Important to acknowledge racism before we can address it

Just Posted

Campbell River still does not have an extreme weather shelter. Black Press File Photo
No emergency weather shelter yet for unhoused Campbell Riverites

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

Water levels are high on the Campbell River system as shown here at the confluence of the Quinsam and Campbell rivers on Nov. 4, 2021. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
BC Hydro issues warning about high river flows on the Campbell system

The benchmark home price in Campbell River is up nearly 30 per cent since October 2020. File photo/Black Press
‘No relief in sight’ for home buyers — VIREB