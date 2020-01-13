Fix illegal dumping problem by eliminating landfill fees

Every six months or so you will see a story about illegal dumping in the paper.

It’s good to remind people that it is a problem but we can write articles about it until we are blue in the face but the problem is still here. I think the problem is here to stay until the garbage dump is free or a truck is sent door to door once a month to pick up oversized pieces of trash like mattresses and microwaves plus household garbage. Any town I have lived in has the oversized pickup for free.

A few weeks ago I forgot to put my garbage out on garbage day so I took the garbage can to the dump where I paid 10 or 15 dollars to dump my can with three little kitchen catcher bags in it, yet it costs 10 dollars to dump a mattress. Something wrong with that picture too.

I, for one, would not mind my taxes going up slightly for a free garbage dump.

One more thing that should be done is to go after the companies that create all this unneeded garbage by cutting back on plastic and cardboard packaging that is filling our oceans as well as the land we live on.

Bottom line, though, is, for now, make the dump free and increase fines for dumping.

James Anderson