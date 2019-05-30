EDITORIAL: The importance of remembering D-Day

As the end of the Second World War fades we must not become complacent

With each passing year, the spectre of the end of the Second World War is waning.

As of March 31, 2018 (the last date for which statistics are available) only 41,000 of the million people who served in the Canadian military during that war were still alive. The average age of those remaining service members was 93, a year ago. Royal Canadian Legion branches are closing, attendance at D-Day memorial parades are dwindling, and among members of the generations that followed what has been termed “the greatest generation,” the relevance of such things are becoming more difficult to grasp.

In less than a week, we will mark the 75th anniversary of that day in 1944 when allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy ushering in the beginning of the end of the war.

Despite the fact it was so long ago and so far away, we must not become complacent because the forces of authoritarianism have never left us and they are mustering on both ends of the political spectrum. Canadians fought against this all those decades ago on the beaches.

It can happen again. It can happen here. It is happening today.

This is why it is so important that we do not simply pay lip service to the commemoration of important anniversaries, but understand what they were all about. Lest we forget.

Previous story
Looking beyond the invisible symptoms on World MS Day

Just Posted

Carihi and Brooks play to 1-1 deadlock in AA Provincials opener

Campbell River team hosts provincial senior girls tournament

More Cortes Island business delayed at SRD table

Regional district also releases private investigator report over conflict allegations

Mural unveiled prior to official opening of MARS visitor centre in Merville

Local mural artist Nick Hutton-Jay donated his time to paint a beautiful… Continue reading

50th Parallel Art and Earth Festival coming this fall to Campbell River

Event looks to ‘create an appreciation for the beauty and significance of our natural environment’

EDITORIAL: The importance of remembering D-Day

As the end of the Second World War fades we must not become complacent

Toronto Raptors finals ticket prices skyrocket to $60K

This is the first time Canada has made it to the NBA finals

‘Unruly’ passenger causes security breach, damages Island-bound WestJet plane

A Comox-bound WestJet flight departing the Edmonton International Airport Wednesday afternoon was… Continue reading

Nanaimo woman wins court challenge after RCMP breathalyze her at home

Woman served one while at sister’s Maple Ridge house

B.C. forests ministry tracks Douglas fir beetle outbreak

Kootenay infestation ‘not big’ but treatment, firebreak work underway

SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

One dog was heavily pregnant, the SPCA said

Residents in B.C.’s wildfire zone raise cash for fire-ravaged northern Alberta

Community centre in Ashcroft donating proceeds from ParticipACTION walk to fire relief effort

B.C.-wide port lockout lifted as union, employer sign tentative deal

Deal still pending ratification by union members

B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

B.C’s life expectancy fell for the second year in a row

Alberta set to pass law to kill provincial carbon tax, as federal tax looms

Kenney has said if Ottawa impose its fee, he will join Saskatchewan and Ontario in fighting it in court

Most Read