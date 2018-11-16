Creating the wrong impression

Seeing a member of the RCMP standing in the middle of the road, dressed in “attack” gear and cradling an AK 47 was the most disgusting sight I have ever witnessed in our fair city (on Remembrance Day).

For a moment I thought I was in Detroit or Tijuana. If, for whatever reason the RCMP deemed it necessary to have access to such weapons at a veteran’s memorial service, could they not simply have stored them in the RCMP vehicle which was parked beside him with lights flashing?

Children attending the service were subjected to a scene from Rambo and most certainly would have reached the wrong impression of Remembrance Day.

Howard Burns