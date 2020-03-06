Campbell River City Council should support all definitions of a ‘working forest’

Re: Definition of ‘’Working Forest’
I am glad that the city counsellors support members of the forest industry.
I support them also by purchasing many forest industry products. However, I hope that the city council also understands that there are many people living in Campbell River that define a “working forest” as a forest with the trees still standing. We need the council to represent and support us also.
Jim Miller
Campbell River
