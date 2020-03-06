Campbell River City Council should support all definitions of a ‘working forest’

Re: Definition of ‘’Working Forest’

I am glad that the city counsellors support members of the forest industry.

I support them also by purchasing many forest industry products. However, I hope that the city council also understands that there are many people living in Campbell River that define a “working forest” as a forest with the trees still standing. We need the council to represent and support us also.

Jim Miller

Campbell River

RELATED: Campbell River city council to ‘support and attend’ forestry rally in Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Surely it is obvious that roundabouts are more efficient?

Just Posted

Storm beat Buccaneers, advance to next round

Campbell River beats Nanaimo by 4-1 score in Game 6 and will face Oceanside next

Campbell River RCMP launching online crime reporting system

New system designed to allow frontline personnel to focus on high-priority calls

Campbell River RCMP continue domestic violence awareness campaign

40 incidences of domestic violence in February, with another five related to breach of conditions

Greenways Land Trust has room for more student outings in and around Campbell River

If you’ve got students you want to get out into nature, call Greenways to find out how they can help

Museum at Campbell River celebrating 15 years of book sales this weekend

Annual book sale a chance to re-load your shelves while helping community programming

Eight new B.C. coronavirus cases, one with no travel link

Four close contacts with Iran visitor, one from Seattle

B.C. Liberal MLA criticized by NDP for claiming childcare can be ‘harmful’ to children

Childcare critic Laurie Throness says Quebec universal childcare has ‘some ill effects’ on children

B.C. vet stresses need for pet hygiene despite COVID-19 risk being low

West Kelowna’s Dr. Moshe Oz comments after dog in China tested positive for coronavirus

RCMP helping Ukrainian investigation into Iran’s downing of Flight PS752

The crash outside Tehran killed all 176 passengers and crew, including 55 Canadians

Recognition of title rights ‘still a struggle’ for First Nation after court win

Tsilhqot’in Nation is the only Indigenous group to win recognition of its Aboriginal title

Morneau says Ottawa will announce support for those quarantined due to COVID-19

‘Our government is planning for every contingency,’ Finance Minister Bill Morneau says

Okanagan apple exports to Asia seeing big dip as COVID-19 spreads

B.C. Tree Fruits said that getting fruit into China has become more difficult

‘Spring forward’ can hit already sleep-deprived Canadians hard

Health experts recommend preparing for daylight saving time

B.C. Legislature steps empty as Indigenous youth pack up 11-day demonstration

Occupation in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in opposition of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

Most Read