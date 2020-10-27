Appalled by ferry incident report

I am writing about the incident on the ferry from Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay on Saturday, Oct. 17, your handling of it and the way it was reported in your newspaper.
I was amongst the 50 or so unmasked passengers on the ferry, and I am absolutely appalled at the falsehoods in your reports. My husband and I were also verbally assaulted by the same masked couple when we walked along the same aisle. These people rudely taunted us, calling us “f***ing covidiots.” We chose to ignore it and carry on. They seemed determined to provoke some sort of scene, and when a young unmasked mother with her toddler walked past, they were also verbally assaulted. What parent receiving a death wish aimed at their toddler would not react? Do you not have children or grandchildren yourself? How would you feel if someone directed such a comment at your child?
However, this mother summoned her husband and related what had happened, and he remained level-headed and merely asked for an apology, which met with more verbal abuse from the masked people. The description of this encounter as a “brawl” is beyond belief!
It does seem quite suspicious that these abusers were conveniently sitting right by the steward’s office. Were they detained and forbidden to take the ferry back? Was their vehicle searched for weapons? After all, they were the violent party in this incident, and no maskless people exercised any form of assault against any other passengers, masked or unmasked.
Calling the police was ridiculous, and must have been to serve some further purpose of BC Ferry’s management, which I would suggest was to intimidate people and make them fearful, and to try to further enforce their illegal mask requirements by spouting off about bans.
Perhaps also so they could blame schedule delays on the innocent maskless people rather than the real culprits, and the mention of weapons was a disgusting journalistic trick used to inspire fear, both tactics designed to pit people against each other.
Those of us speaking out against the approaching tyranny are not “right-wing conspiracy theorists” as your propaganda would have people believe, we are ordinary citizens who have taken the time and energy to research beyond mainstream media like yours, and to find out what is really going on in a much bigger picture and has been in the works for decades. We are speaking out for our precious children and grandchildren and their future lives!
Summer Joy
Campbell RiverCoronavirus
