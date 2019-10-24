Accessible parking spaces being abused

I could be wrong, but I thought parking spaces marked in blue were for those drivers who are mobility-challenged and/or their passengers as thus?

I might be wrong, but I’d say close to 95 per cent of the time, the folks I see using these spaces are walking just fine, with no mobility devices of any description. Same goes for when they have passengers – i.e. no crutches, no walker, no wheelchair when exiting the vehicle.

Correct me if I’m off-base, but I’m of the opinion that the stickers or badges on dashboards or hanging from rear-view mirrors which justify parking in handicapped spaces have been distributed so that when, and only when, the driver or passenger(s) with mobility issues are going to exit the vehicle should the reserved parking space be used. Otherwise, you’re taking up space for someone who is actually mobility-challenged who could otherwise park closer to the door of the business they intend to frequent. You’re abusing the system, in other words.

But then, I may be deceived. It’s been known to happen.

Bruce Paddle

Campbell River