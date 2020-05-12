September 22, 1963 – May 12, 2020

Maureen Ellen Smythe, our beloved and courageous wife, sister, aunt, niece, and friend, passed away at 3 am. on Tuesday May 12, 2020. Maureen remained strong and valiant throughout her battle with cancer.

She was born in Edmonton, Alberta on September 22, 1963. She lived there before coming to Campbell River in the late 80’s. In 1996 she met her devoted husband Bob and they wed the following year. They had a happy, supportive and loving relationship.

Maureen was an animal advocate and will also be missed by her 19 year old cat Sweetie and her German Shepherd Zoey. She will be buried with the ashes of her dog Kayla and cat Babe.

Maureen was multi-talented; she was an accomplished artist and excelled in many physical endeavours. She ran marathons and trained for Iron Man competitions; she trained in Judo and earned a yellow sash in Muay Thai. She played several musical instruments throughout her lifetime.

Those who knew her admired her iron will, strength, and independence as well as her passion, loyalty, and sensitivity.

She was honest and pure of soul.

Her family would like to graciously thank the excellent care provided by the Palliative Central Team, Home Care Services.