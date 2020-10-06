1948-2020 ~ When they told me I had terminal illness I thought, well crap, what do I do now? Then I knew…You put one foot in front of the other and live the life you have left. So with the help of amazing health care people and current treatments that’s what I did.

I was born in Vancouver back in the “old days” in November 1948, to Tom and Mary Cashato. Growing up there with my two brothers Rick and Len was a happy time.

We could safely walk to school, drink out of a hose, have our dog unleashed, and come home when the street lights went on. All without ever having talked to our parents in the day.

By the 70’s I was married with 2 boys of my own. City life was changing so in ’72 we chose to move to small town Campbell River to raise the boys. Best choice ever! Nature, ocean, beach, mountains, lakes, and family.

When diagnosed I thought of travelling again. I had seen many lovely places: Japan, lots of the US and Canada, Mexico, Greece, and Europe… But I came to realize I would just rather be at home, surrounded by loving family and friends in the place I loved the best. Another great choice!

I now leave my 2 sons; my gifts: Brent and Steve. My loving daughters-in-law: Cherie and Aya. My amazing grandchildren: Hannah, Maya, and Sam. My ex: Gerry and my brother Len. Penny and my fantastic gang of cousins on both sides. My “marvellous” Mad Cows and their “raging” Bulls. Many well loved friends and my kittygirl “Puff.”

To be terminal is bittersweet. You reflect on the life you had, the person you are, the loved ones you’ve lost, the ones you’ve loved and those who loved you back. It’s a chance to speak these things and to say good-bye. To remind everyone what a gift life really is and to enjoy every moment. To hold those you love close. I’m wishing all of you the very best as you carry on with your lives. May your remaining years be crazy, happy, messy, and rich…Just like mine!

Love, Karen

“I’ll be seeing you…”