Elsie Darlene Sloan (nee Sharkey)

January 17, 1950 – September 30, 2018

Sadly, on September 30th, 2018, Elsie Darlene Sloan passed away peacefully after her 10 year courageous battle with cancer.

Predeceased by her mother Elsie, father Ed Senior and sibling Joe. Survived by her loving partner Don Pennell; children: Randy (Julia) and Shawna; their father Rick Sloan (Cherie) grandchildren: Sean, Liam and Wyatt; siblings: Ed and John; Uncle Fred (Buster) Seville and Aunt Emma Mearns; second son Buddy Mynatt and second daughter Felicia Makosiej; grandpups: Indiana, Nike and Kaia; numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.

Darlene’s huge heart and unconditional love for her family, friends and colleagues will be dearly missed.

She flies with the Angels now, but part of her will always be with us.

Thank you all for your love and support throughout this difficult time. A special thank you to Dr. Minnaar and Gail, Dr. Morrison, Dr. Prinsloo, the incredible Cancer Care staff and nurses, and the staff at Joe’s Pharmacy for their endless care.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held at 6:00 pm., Thursday, October 4th, 2018, at the Thunderbird Hall, 1420 Wewaikum Road.

Refreshment proceeds will be donated to the CR Cancer Care Ward.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Campbell River Hospital Foundation Cancer Care Ward.