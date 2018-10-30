February 6, 1926 – October 30, 2018

Dora D’Alessandro passed peacefully at Discovery Harbour Care Centre in Campbell River on October 30, 2018. She was predeceased by her husband Luciano D’Alessandro; sons Riccardo D’Alessandro and Alessandro D’Alessandro. Dora is survived by her daughter Cosetta D’Alessandro (Aryln); grandchildren Karen (Dennis) Bellavance, Korina (Raj) Jhawer, Christian (Carrie) Olney, Anea (Jana) Olney, Adrian Olney, Germayne D’Alessandro and Richard D’Alessandro; great grandchildren Scotia, Cassidy, Brianna, Deja, Asha, Inara, Riccardo, Cory, Gabby, Taylor, Ashley, Owen, Burklee, Aaron, and Kiley.

Dora was a very passionate person who loved to cook and enjoyed long drives with her husband Luciano. She took great pleasure in the company of her friends and playing cards. She was a wife, mother, grandmother and a good friend to many. Her door was always open, especially at lunch time. There was always a full driveway a noon, enjoying her fantastic cooking and company. Dora loved all her grandchildren to the fullest. Family was her life.

Thank you to all the nursing staff and care givers on 2nd floor at New Horizons, you went above and beyond in her final hours to provide comfort and love, to that we are forever grateful.

Flowers gratefully declined. A private family gathering was held.