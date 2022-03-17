In Loving Memory ~

It is with heavy hearts we say goodbye to Cathy Beise. A wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, cousin, neighbour, and a friend. Cathy was born on June 27, 1956 in Beausejour MB. Cathy’s family moved to Ontario in 1969.

Cathy met and married her husband, Allan, of 46 years on Vancouver Island. They lived in many places on Vancouver Island and most recently retired to Pender Island. She raised her son Rory (Darcelle), and daughter Hanahlie (Caleb) in Port McNeill, Ucluelet, and Port Alberni. Her extended family Jeanna and Isable in Campbell River.

Her cherished grandchildren, Heidi and Molly Beise, and Asher and Elia Beyers. Who are golden threads forever woven into her heart and soul.

Cathy enjoyed gardening, quilting, cross stitch, knitting, reading, walking, yoga and women’s ministry. Missed by her cherished sister Karen (Ralph), Chelsea (Caleb), Jaylena, and Devan of Port McNeill. Sisters Laverne (Wayne), Kim (Buzzy), Sherry (Rene), Brothers Keith, Murray (Sue), Style (Whitney). Many nieces and nephews in North Western Ontario and Vancouver Island. Brother in Law Bonar, Sister in Law Laura (Brian).

Predeceased grandparents Lydia and Adolph Singbeil, mother Larna (Lyons) Singbeil, Auntie Olive Tunnicliffe, and Cathy’s beloved sister Dianne.

Christ be my light.Obituary