Born June 5 1926 in Zenon Park Saskatchewan. In 1943 she met Robert Eugene Tremblay at her sisters wedding and the rest is history.

They had 3 children – Raymond (Connie), Lawrence (Donna), Linda (Dan) Fear.

Sadly Robert (Bob) passed away in 2009 and Mom was devastated and always said she just wanted to be with him. Now she is!

Bob and Aurore always worked together. They owned Oyster Bay Beach Resort in the 1950s and then sold that enterprise and moved to Miracle Service. Then semi retired and started Bobs Burl Crafts where they created many unique burl items.

Upon finally retiring they moved to Rockland Ridge for a few years. Once mom was on her own she moved to Berwick as a founding member. While there she loved to knit, puzzle, play bingo, plant flowers and welcomed newcomers with a smile. Her final residence was at Yucalta Lodge where she would often say “they sure are nice in here”.

Aurore leaves behind her cherished grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was always interested in the comings and goings of us all but never interfered.

Your love gave us breath

Your beauty lives forever deep in our souls

The memory of your love fills our hearts.

For the precious memories of the bond we shared will never depart from us Although you’re gone, we are not alone and never will be.

There will be a small family gathering at the Catholic Church.

