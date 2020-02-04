June 15, 1930 – February 4, 2020

With tremendous sorrow the family regretfully announces the passing of Angela O’Keeffe (born MacLeod). Angela was born in Vancouver to Donald and Maryanne MacLeod, the youngest of eight children. She sang professionally with Bumps Blackwell’s band, Dal Richards, and Lance Harrison. She became the first female car saleswoman in BC, worked as a publicist for the Ritz Hotel, and ended her working life as cook on the MV Uchuck. In retirement she pursued her love of acting with the Rivercity Players and Anne Young’s Dinner Theatre group. She was a long-time friend of Bill W. and trudged the road of happy destiny with many others she met there. She volunteered for years with the Campbell River Hospice, helping the dying and their families navigate the final journey of life. Angie had a god-given gift of raising the spirits of everyone around her, regardless of social standing, focusing on and encouraging the natural abilities and gifts of others. She emphasized the positive, whether they were living on the street or the wife of a U.S. president, everyone was equal, worthy and deserving of love in her eyes. She touched the lives of thousands and thousands of people, making an enormous difference for all she encountered.

The family wish to thank the doctors, nurses and other staff at Campbell River Hospital for their kindness and sensitivity, furnishing her family with a caring environment for Angie’s final days.

Additional special thanks to Bob Palmer for his ever-constant friendship and support. Angie passed away peacefully on February 4th in the arms of her family. A Celebration of Life will take place in late March. Information for this will be posted closer to the date.