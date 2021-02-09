It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Andy Anderson after a short battle with cancer.
He leaves behind his children Tyler, Travis and Shelby Anderson, 7 grandchildren whom he loved so much. He will be missed dearly by all family and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held this summer as he wished in his home town Fort Fraser with his family. Giddy up double A, you will forever be missed.
