Saanich police confirm that a youth struck by a vehicle while in a marked crosswalk on Dec. 6 has died. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police confirm that a youth struck by a vehicle while in a marked crosswalk on Dec. 6 has died. (Black Press Media file photo)

Youth struck by vehicle in Greater Victoria crosswalk dies in hospital

Incident occurred late Monday night near an intertsection in Saanich

Saanich police have confirmed a young pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle while in a marked crosswalk on Monday night.

At approximately 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 6, police were called to the scene at Cedar Hill Cross Road at Merriman Drive.

The pedestrian was rushed to Victoria General Hospital in critical condition while the motorist involved remained on scene in cooperation with the investigation.

“We are very sad to report that the youth pedestrian has succumbed to their injuries. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends and anyone that has been affected by this very tragic incident,” Const. Markus Anastasiades said in a release.

ALSO READ: UPDATE: Young pedestrian in critical condition after being struck in Saanich crosswalk

Do you have a story tip? Email: megan.atkinsbaker@saanichnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Police DepartmentTraffic

Previous story
Canadian officials to boycott Winter Olympics in China
Next story
Judge breaks with precedence, rejects jail time for addict caught trafficking fentanyl

Just Posted

The Fraternal Order of Eagles Campbell River Aerie and Auxiallary presented a $1,100 cheque to the Salvation Army on Dec. 2, 2021. Aerie member Al Tripple (l-r), Captain Violet Hopkins, Ladies Auxillary president Franca Warkentin, and Aerie president Daryl Hippolt. Photo by Sean Feagan/Campbell River Mirror
PHOTOS: Campbell River Eagles donates to local community groups

Campbell River courthouse. Google maps
Judge breaks with precedence, rejects jail time for addict caught trafficking fentanyl

Walmart Supercentre in Campbell River was the site of a stabbing on Tuesday, Dec. 7. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Campbell River Walmart stabbing incident

The Museum at Campbell River’s Festival of Trees is free for all to attend during the month of December. Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Museum hosts marvelous forest of Christmas trees