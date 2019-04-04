Your news and weather for April 4, 2019

According to Environment Canada, today (Thursday April 5) is the last day of sunshine we’ve got here in Campbell River for the next five or so.

Which is a welcome change of pace, as March was unusually dry this year, meaning the rain is much-needed to stave of the inevitable fire ban season for as long as possible. (Plus, you know, the whole “not setting the province on fire again” thing.)

Here’s hoping we get enough over the next five days or so to give everything a nice good soak.

In the news…

Hospital funding system called into question at forum

Oldest Canadian-filmed feature film to screen at Tidemark to benefit local charity

And in sports:

Storm can’t take VIJHL title, but are in provincial tournament anyway, as hosts



miked@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter