Your morning weather: cloudy start but sunny conditions expected later

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud becoming sunny near noon. The high will be around 23 degrees and the Humidex 25 with a UV index of 7 or high.

Environment Canada is calling for similar conditions for the next 5-6 days. Stay tuned to see if that changes.

Meanwhile, on the highways, DriveBC reports continued work being conducted on Jubilee Parkway with the installation of a traffic signal at Willow Creek Road. Watch for single lane alternating traffic between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. until July 31.

DriveBC is also reporting construction on Highway 19 near Sayward between Keta Lake Rest Area an Sayward Road (51 km. north of Campbell River). Watch for single lane alternating traffic.

In the news, check out these stories:

Campbell River police renew call for help in Jordan Holling case

Coastal Fire Centre banning Category 2 fires on Thursday at noon

Rare opportunity to hear scintillating folk-trad-roots duo

