Lantzville’s Barbara Don won $100,000 on a scratch and win ticket recently. (Photo submitted)

Woman wins $100,000 top prize on scratch ticket purchased in Nanaimo

Lantzville’s Barbara Don bought her winning ticket at a Save-On-Foods store

A Lantzville woman bought a scratch ticket called ‘$100,000 Jackpot’ and that’s what she ended up winning.

Barbara Don confirmed her win by scanning her ticket on her phone, noted a B.C. Lottery Corporation press release.

“I … stared at the screen thinking this can’t be real,” she said. “I was in disbelief. I thought I was reading the whole ticket wrong.”

Don bought the winning ticket at a Save-On-Foods location in Nanaimo. She was buying her mother a lottery ticket and decided to pick up one for herself as well. She ended up taking her mother for a celebratory birthday dinner.

“I am happy picking up the dinner tabs for my friends and family with this special win,” she said, adding that she also plans to put some of her winnings toward building her dream home.

