A placenta, which initial investigation shows to be of human origin, was discovered on Goose Spit beach Friday, Oct. 2. Photo via Google Maps

Woman steps forward about placenta found on beach on Island

Comox Valley RCMP investigators have no safety concerns and consider matter closed

  • Oct. 3, 2020 10:20 a.m.
  • News

A woman associated with the placenta discovered on a Comox beach has contacted the RCMP.

She came forward to speak with investigators in connection with the discovery at Goose Spit. A person out for a walk at the beach had found the placenta Friday morning and was not sure if it was human.

The Comox Valley RCMP has no concerns for anyone’s safety and now consider the matter to be closed.

RELATED STORY: Human placenta found on Comox beach

On Friday afternoon, the police reached out to the public for any information after initial investigation suggested the placenta was possibly of human origin. They were concerned it could be connected to a mother and newborn needing medical assistance. The police are not releasing any additional information about the incident out of respect for the privacy of those involved.

RCMP

