Woman on mobility scooter pinned under dump truck in Victoria

Woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries; witnesses sought

Victoria police are asking for witnesses of a Sept. 3 collision between a dump truck and a woman on a mobility scooter to come forward.

Officers were called to the intersection of Bay and Bridge streets on Friday, Sept. 3 at 2:30 p.m. for a report of a collision. Upon arriving, they found a woman on a mobility scooter pinned under a dump truck. Bystanders and the dump truck driver were giving her emergency first aid.

Working together, officer and bystanders were able to remove the woman from under the truck before paramedics took her to hospital. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to gather information on the collision and are asking anyone who saw it to contact them at 250-995-7654, ext. 1. Witnesses can report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

