Police vehicle outside the Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Police vehicle outside the Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Woman injured in elevator shaft fall at Island Thrift Shop

Police investigation into the incident to determine what happened

A volunteer with the Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary suffered unknown injuries after a fall in an elevator shaft at the Thrift Shop Monday morning.

The exact circumstances of the incident are still being determined, but it’s believed the woman thought the cargo elevator was on the second floor where she was transporting merchandise and then fell to the floor below.

The auxiliary stores goods on the second floor of the building on Maple Street after sorting them on the lower level. The main part of the Thrift Shop open to customers is on the ground floor.

BC Emergency Health Services ambulance personnel were on the scene and transported the woman to hospital. There was an extensive presence of RCMP officers in three police vehicles and members of the North Cowichan Fire Department’s Chemainus hall also attended.

The Thrift Shop was closed for the remainder of the day while an investigation was being conducted.

@chemainusnews
don.bodger@chemainusvalleycourier.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Emergency callsHealthPolicevolunteers

 

Three police vehicles were on the scene at the Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop Monday to investigate the fall of a volunteer in an elevator shaft. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Three police vehicles were on the scene at the Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop Monday to investigate the fall of a volunteer in an elevator shaft. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop was closed to donations and consumers after a volunteer was injured there Monday. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Shop was closed to donations and consumers after a volunteer was injured there Monday. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Ambulance attended at the Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary where a volunteer was injured Monday. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Ambulance attended at the Chemainus Health Care Auxiliary where a volunteer was injured Monday. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Suspension bridge collapse kills at least 133 in India
Next story
Judge rules that ‘dangerous’ Abbotsford pit bull be destroyed

Just Posted

Mika Thornhill and Tom Green help Saylor Thornhill (centre) pick out a book at the Campbell River Library on Halloween. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Downtown Campbell River gets spooky for Halloween

The completed Highway 19A upgrades. Image capture from City of Campbell River video.
City releases feedback from community on walking, transit, cycling and driving barriers

The Shoebox Project has been seeking to empower at-risk and impoverished women in Campbell River since 2013. Pictured here are the 2019 volunteer team, from left to right: Jeannie Matthews, Sue McCormac, Local coordinator Alison Skrepneck, and Margret West (Photo: Courtesy Alson Skrepneck)
Shoebox Project begins Nov. 14

FILE - A resident walks through a flooded gutter on a street in Claresholm, Alta., Wednesday, June 18, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Rainfall statements issued for much of Vancouver Island