A woman in in stable condition following a single vehicle rollover on the Gold River Highway on Sept. 26, 2020. DriveBC Cam

Woman injured during rollover on Hwy. 28

Incident took place Saturday evening near Strathcona Lodge

A B.C. woman is in stable condition after their vehicle rolled into a steep ditch along the Gold River Highway Saturday evening.

The Campbell River Fire Department was called to the scene at about 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 26 after getting reports of a vehicle that had rolled off the highway into a steep ditch near Strathcona Lodge.

READ ALSO: ‘Watch your speeds’ on highways says Campbell River fire chief

When crews arrived, the vehicle was in the ditch and needed to be stabilized before anyone was able to access the person inside. Once stabilized, firefighters used extrication equipment to cut the roof off and access the driver.

She was transported with non-life-threatening injuries to the Campbell River hospital by ground ambulance.

The incident comes as Gold River city council members raised concerns about the condition of Hwy. 28 during a meeting earlier this month with then Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena.

READ ALSO: One injured in accident on Brewster Lake and Highway 28 intersection

“The Village of Gold River relies on the highway to be safe, and in good condition for not only our residents, but for visitors and for those providing services or goods to the community,” said Gold River Mayor Brad Unger in a statement.

Earlier this month, the fire department said they were seeing a 43 per cent increase in motor vehicle incidents along Hwy. 28 and Hwy. 19 North this year compared to last year.

Fire Chief Thomas Doherty told the Mirror he wasn’t sure what was causing the increase, but encouraged drivers to watch their speed and to pay attention.

car accident

