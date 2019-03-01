Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run in Campbellton

Police looking for information on both the incident and the woman, who had no identification

Campbell River RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman who is in critical condition following a hit and run in Campbellton last night.

At 9:14 p.m. last night (Feb. 28), Campbell River RCMP say they responded to a complaint of a pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle in the 1800-block of Island Highway. A white car was seen leaving the scene.

“Police are seeking witnesses to this incident or who have dash cam of this hit and run to please come forward,” the release on the incident says.

The vehicle has since been identified and seized, according to Staff. Sgt. Troy Beauregard, and the driver of the vehicle has been spoken to.

The woman who was struck in the incident has also now been identified, Beauregard says, after their initial request for aid in doing so.

Her identity will not be released, however, until next of kin have been notified of the situation. She was airlifted to “a larger area hospital,” but has been downgraded from critical condition to serious condition according to police.

Investigators are still following up and would like to speak with anyone who saw a white Chevrolet Cruze in the vicinity of the collision immediately before or after 9:15 PM last night.

Police also request to view any possible dash cam footage that may be available.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or may have any other information regarding this matter to please contact the Campbell River RCMP Major Crime Unit directly at 250-286-6221.


