Woman finds valuable rings in Q-tip box at Duncan hospital thrift store

Rings to be donated to hospital auxiliary

A trip to the HATS Thrift Store on Station Street in Duncan last week turned into a big surprise for Loretta Simms.

Simms was browsing for items to buy in the store, owned and operated by the Cowichan Hospital Auxiliary, and bought a couple of small boxes of Q-tips for $1 as part of her purchases.

She said that when she got home and checked the contents of one of the Q-tip boxes, she discovered eight gold rings with diamonds and other precious jewels embedded into them, and a necklace.

Simms, who is originally from Newfoundland, said she believed that someone was perhaps cleaning their home and put the rings and necklace into the box for safe keeping before accidentally discarding them.

“If it was my jewellery, I’d want it returned,” she said.

“I decided that I would go back to the thrift store and see if I could find out where the jewelry came from.”

Arlene Cristofoli, managing director at the thrift store, said she was also surprised when Simms came into the store and showed her the rings and necklace.

She said the Q-tip boxes were part of a large donation of household items that came into the store from a man whose sister recently died.

Cristofoli said the man was from out of the country and left quickly after donating many items over several days, including the Q-tip boxes.

Upon learning of the origin of the jewelry, and the fact that the owner was dead and the brother had left the country, Simms decided to donate the rings and necklace to the hospital auxiliary.

“In my heart of hearts, I felt that that was the best thing I could do,” she said.

“The organization does great work in the community. Besides, the rings were way too big to fit on my fingers anyway.”

Cristofoli said the jewelry will be put up for sale at the thrift shop, with the proceeds going to help buy needed hospital equipment and patient care.

“This doesn’t happen very often,” she said.

“We sometimes find money in purses and pockets, but nothing like this. Loretta is a wonderful lady and we’re so thankful that’s she’s such an honest person and wanted the jewelry to go to a good cause.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Snowboarder dies at Vancouver Island ski resort
Next story
Blaney: GIS should be auto-enrol for all

Just Posted

UPDATE: Assessment underway on slope that gave way, trapping two seniors

Campbell River fire crews rescue two seniors trapped by mudslide, four homes evacuated

Campbell River-area residents escape tsunami warning disruption, unlike Tofino and Ucluelet residents

Tsunami warning was issued

UPDATE: Two ATVers dead after trying to cross creek south of Campbell River

Search involved search and rescue, the coast guard and 442 Squadron from CFB Comox

Rising water levels prompt BC Hydro to increase water discharge down the Campbell River

The Upper Campbell Reservoir/Buttle Lake water level has steadily increased over the… Continue reading

Fatal overdose, ATV accident, sudden death, mudslide and impaired driver highlight Campbell River Mounties’ busy weekend

During the last week the Campbell River RCMP responded to 249 calls… Continue reading

Tsunami warnings 101: Canada

Here are some things to know about tsunami alerts in Canada and how they work

Andrew Scheer on trade, Trump and Trudeau

Canada’s Conservative leader begins three-day visit to B.C.

Victims restrained, sex toys and cash stolen from B.C. adult store

Armed suspects sought in adult store robbery

Woman finds valuable rings in Q-tip box at Duncan hospital thrift store

Rings to be donated to hospital auxiliary

Vancouver Islanders ponder need for tsunami siren song

Alarm sounds in Port Alberni but not at the DND base in Esquimalt

Babcock, Goyette and Smyth honoured at Order of Hockey in Canada

Mike Babcock, from Saskatoon, guided the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup in 2008

Bell Canada alerts customers who may be affected by latest data breach

Federal Office of the Privacy Commissioner said it had been notified

‘The tsunami alarm failed my household’: North Coast residents concerned over sirens, alerts

People living in northern communities share how they learned about Tuesday’s tsunami warning

Snowboarder dies at Vancouver Island ski resort

Death at Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Most Read